The Need for a Law Against Necrophilia in India: A High Court’s Call for Action

A recent verdict concerning the murder and subsequent rape of a woman in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district has sparked a significant discussion on the necessity of implementing a separate law to prevent the sexual violation of deceased individuals. The Karnataka High Court has highlighted the prevalence of sexual abuse of women’s bodies in morgues, shedding light on an issue that demands attention.

The Voiceless Dead:

Deceased individuals, by their very nature, lack the ability to speak or protest. As a result, the responsibility falls upon the living to advocate for those who cannot defend themselves.

Case Background:

In the year 2015, a 21-year-old woman was brutally murdered and subsequently raped in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. After undergoing a trial, the accused was convicted on charges of both murder and rape by the Sessions Court. Seeking to challenge this conviction, the accused took the case to the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court’s Decision:

Upon hearing the appeal, a single-judge of the Karnataka High Court upheld the accused’s conviction on the charges of murder and rape. However, the division bench, to which the accused subsequently appealed, upheld the murder charge while dismissing the charge of “rape.” The reasoning behind this decision was that the act committed by the accused fell under the category of necrophilia, which is not currently recognized as an offense under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Call for Legislative Action:

This particular court ruling has sparked a vigorous debate regarding the fundamental right to dignity of a human corpse. It has shed light on the urgent need for a specific law that addresses the issue of necrophilia and protects the sanctity of deceased individuals.

Conclusion:

The case in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district has brought to the forefront the disturbing reality of sexual abuse perpetrated against the bodies of the deceased. The Karnataka High Court’s decision to absolve the accused of rape charges due to the absence of a specific provision against necrophilia underscores the necessity of introducing legislation to safeguard against such heinous acts. It is imperative for society to recognize and protect the dignity of the dead by addressing this legal loophole and implementing stringent measures to prevent necrophilic acts from taking place.

DIGNITY OF DEAD WOMEN

In a shocking revelation, the Karnataka High Court has drawn attention to a distressing reality that leaves one bewildered and appalled. It has come to the court’s attention that in numerous government and private hospitals, particularly in cases involving young women, the attendants assigned to guard the mortuary engage in sexual intercourse with the deceased bodies. This cold observation has left society astounded and shaken.

The court has emphatically stated that it is incumbent upon the state government to take immediate measures to prevent such heinous crimes and protect the dignity of deceased women. Tragically, the absence of a specific law against necrophilia in India has been brought to light by the high court division bench comprising Justice B Veerappa and Justice Venkatesh Naik. This revelation underscores the pressing need for the central government to address this gap by formulating a new law that explicitly criminalizes necrophilia in the country.

The desecration of the deceased is a deeply disturbing and utterly unacceptable act that not only violates the sanctity of the deceased individual but also undermines the values and principles that a civilized society upholds. Every person, regardless of their life or death, deserves respect, dignity, and protection from such vile acts. The inability of the existing legal framework to explicitly condemn and penalize necrophilia is a grave omission that demands immediate rectification.

The Karnataka High Court’s call for legislative intervention to address this issue resonates with the collective conscience of the nation. It is imperative that the central government takes prompt action to draft and implement a robust law that criminalizes necrophilia, sending a clear message that such depraved acts will not be tolerated within our society. This legislation should serve as a deterrent, providing a strong legal foundation to protect the dignity and honor of the deceased, especially women who have suffered the unspeakable fate of falling victim to these appalling crimes.

By criminalizing necrophilia, we can strive towards a society that upholds the inherent rights and dignity of every individual, even in death. It is the duty of the government, in collaboration with legal experts and social stakeholders, to ensure that comprehensive legislation is enacted and enforced, leaving no room for ambiguity or leniency in dealing with perpetrators of such abhorrent acts.

Let this wake-up call from the Karnataka High Court serve as a catalyst for change, prompting swift action and creating a legal framework that safeguards the dignity of deceased women. Our society must stand united against any form of desecration or violation, recognizing that every individual, in life and in death, deserves the utmost respect and protection.

The Tumakuru Necrophilia Case: A Disturbing Trend Unveiled

The Tumakuru case of 2015, where a 21-year-old woman was raped after her murder, is not an isolated incident. Tragically, similar heinous acts have been reported, shedding light on a deeply disturbing trend that demands immediate attention.

In August of the previous year, in Assam’s Udalguri district, a 23-year-old man perpetrated a horrifying crime. He attacked a woman while she was bathing in a stream, brutally ending her life and then subjecting her to rape.

During the Covid lockdown in June 2020, another gruesome incident unfolded. A shopkeeper, following an altercation with a 32-year-old female customer, resorted to slitting her throat. In an unimaginable act of depravity, the 30-year-old then proceeded to sexually assault the lifeless body.

In October 2015, in Ghaziabad district, three individuals unearthed the corpse of a 26-year-old woman from her grave and allegedly gang-raped her lifeless body, further perpetuating the abhorrent practice of necrophilia.

Necrophilia has even found mention in the infamous Nithari serial rape and murder case of 2006. Surinder Kohli, an assistant at Moninder Singh Pandher’s residence in Noida, admitted to killing young girls and engaging in sexual acts with their deceased bodies.

These horrifying incidents highlight a distressing reality that must not be ignored. The prevalence of necrophilia, the sexual violation of the dead, is a grave concern that demands comprehensive action. It raises questions about the state of our society and the urgent need for a stringent legal framework to address and deter such heinous crimes.

These cases serve as painful reminders of the vulnerability of the deceased and the absolute necessity to protect their dignity, even in death. The absence of a specific law against necrophilia in India has allowed these perpetrators to commit these gruesome acts with relative impunity. It is crucial for the legal system and the authorities to acknowledge this alarming trend and take immediate steps to enact legislation that explicitly criminalizes necrophilia.

The depravity and inhumanity displayed in these cases call for society as a whole to stand united against such abhorrent acts. Combating necrophilia requires not only legal measures but also a collective effort to raise awareness, promote respect for the deceased, and foster a culture that denounces any form of desecration.

It is time to confront this disturbing trend head-on. Let us strive to create a society that upholds the rights, dignity, and sanctity of all individuals, even in death, by implementing robust laws, providing support to the victims’ families, and educating the public about the gravity of necrophilia and its consequences. Together, we can work towards eradicating this horrifying practice and ensuring justice for the victims of these unspeakable crimes.

Rape of a Corpse: Legal Ambiguity and the Need for Legislative Action

In the Tumakuru case, the division bench of the Karnataka High Court upheld the murder charge against the accused; however, it concluded that no case of rape under Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) could be established since rape of a deceased woman’s body was not explicitly recognized as an offense under the current provisions of the IPC.

The bench highlighted that the act of “rape” committed on a corpse would also not fall within the purview of “unnatural offenses” as defined by Section 377 of the IPC.

Upon careful examination of Sections 375 and 377 of the IPC, the bench determined that a dead body cannot be legally considered a human or person. Consequently, the provisions of Section 375 or 377, which pertain to offenses against living individuals, would not be applicable to the act in question.

Recognizing the urgent need for reform, the court emphasized that it was high time for the central government to introduce amendments to the IPC. The suggested changes included either amending Section 377 or introducing a separate provision to explicitly criminalize necrophilia.

During the proceedings, the accused argued that, according to the prosecution’s version of events, the victim was first murdered, and then her lifeless body was subjected to sexual assault. Therefore, the accused claimed that he should not be charged under Section 376, which pertains to rape, as it was a case of necrophilia. The absence of a specific provision in the IPC to address necrophilia led the accused to request acquittal.

Consequently, the main question before the division bench of the high court was whether the act of raping a deceased woman’s body could be classified as rape under Section 375 of the IPC. The court’s judgment addressed this critical issue.

The legal ambiguity exposed by this case highlights a significant gap in the existing legal framework. It is imperative for the legislature to respond to this gap by enacting appropriate legislation that explicitly addresses and criminalizes the abhorrent act of necrophilia. By doing so, society can establish clear boundaries, ensure justice for victims, and send a resolute message that such acts will be severely punished.

The recommendation made by the Karnataka High Court serves as a call to action for the government to prioritize the amendment of existing laws or the introduction of new provisions. Only through comprehensive legal reforms can we safeguard the dignity of the deceased, provide closure to the victims’ families, and uphold the principles of justice and humanity in our society.

The court made a clear distinction between rape and sexual assault on a deceased woman’s body. It stated that rape must involve a living person and requires non-consensual acts against the person’s will. A dead body cannot provide consent or protest, nor can it experience fear of bodily harm. The essence of rape lies in the violation of a living person’s dignity and feelings. In contrast, sexual intercourse with a dead body is classified as necrophilia, which is described as a morbid fascination with death and the dead. Necrophilia is considered a psychosexual disorder and is classified under the broader category of paraphilias in the DSM-IV.

Based on the specific details of the case, where the accused allegedly murdered the victim and then engaged in sexual intercourse with the deceased body, the court concluded that it cannot be classified as a sexual offense or an unnatural offense under Sections 375 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Consequently, it cannot be deemed as rape punishable under Section 376 of the IPC. Instead, the court suggested that it could be considered as sadism and necrophilia, but no offense was found under Section 376.

In addition to its observations on sexual assault on deceased bodies, the Karnataka High Court issued guidelines for the state government to implement within six months. These guidelines include the installation of CCTV cameras in all hospital mortuaries to prevent offenses against the bodies of women. The court also emphasized the importance of sensitizing staff in government and private hospitals on how to handle deceased bodies and interact with the attendants of the deceased with sensitivity.

Countries where Necrophilia is an Offense

Necrophilia, the act of engaging in sexual activities with a deceased person, is recognized as a criminal offense in several countries. Here are some examples:

United Kingdom: In the United Kingdom, Section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 makes it an offense for a person to intentionally sexually penetrate any part of a dead person’s body. The punishment for this offense can range from 6 months to a maximum term of 2 years.

Canada: In Canada, Section 182 of the Criminal Code of Canada 1985 criminalizes necrophilia. The punishment for this offense includes imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Section 150 of the Crimes Act 1961 provides imprisonment for up to two years for anyone who commits an act that harms the dignity of a corpse, whether buried or unburied.

South Africa: In South Africa, necrophilia is prohibited under Section 14 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 2007.

India: In India, while corpses do not possess the rights of a legal person, there have been judicial decisions recognizing the right to human dignity even after death. The question remains whether the right to dignity will be extended to include protection against sexual violation of corpses.

It is essential for legal systems to address the offense of necrophilia and ensure that appropriate laws are in place to safeguard the dignity of the deceased. Such legislation can serve as a deterrent and emphasize society’s commitment to upholding the sanctity and respect for human life, even in death.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.