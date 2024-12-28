Tourist mother and a minor daughter killed In accident , four injured

A tragic vehicle accident occurred at Lamaten on Saturday evening, between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM, involving six tourists and their driver. The vehicle, which was en route from Aritar to Rolep, met with an unfortunate mishap under Pakyong District in Sikkim.

Deceased are daughter Shreenika Saymal (2.5 yr) and Payal Syamal (mother)

Injured are three tourists and the driver sustained , while one tourist remained unharmed. All tourists involved in accident are from West Bengal.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Gangtok for postmortem, and the injured were transported to Gangtok for medical treatment.

The United Silkroute Taxi Driver Association, along with local residents, promptly extended their support for rescue operations. They also provided logistical assistance to ensure the injured were safely moved to Gangtok.