Tragic Early Morning Accident in Tadong: One Dead, Five Injured in Bolero Crash

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a fatal accident unfolded in Tadong Bazar, situated between Ranipool and Gangtok. A private Bolero vehicle, carrying six passengers, lost control and crashed into a parked truck at approximately 4:30 AM.

The incident claimed the life of Purna Kumar Chettri, a Sikkim Scouts personnel, while leaving five others injured. Locals rushed to the scene and assisted in transporting the injured to Manipal Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The Bolero, bearing a Sikkim registration number, was en route to Gangtok when the tragedy occurred. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. This devastating event serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety.