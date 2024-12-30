Swift Rescue Operation Brings 6 Stranded Tourists to Safety Amid North Sikkim Snowfall

In a heartwarming display of community and collaboration, six tourists stranded during a sudden snowfall in North Sikkim’s Yakshe area, near Yumthang Valley, were rescued late last night. The operation was carried out by the Lachung Dzomsa Hotel Association and the Lachung Police team, showcasing their unwavering dedication and swift action.

The tourists, traveling on three bikes, found themselves stuck as snowfall blanketed the roads, making them impassable. Despite the challenging conditions, the rescue team acted promptly, ensuring the stranded visitors were safely brought back to Lachung.

Following the rescue, authorities worked diligently to clear the road to Yumthang Valley, which has now reopened for traffic. However, travelers are being urged to exercise caution as black ice on the roads could still pose significant risks.

To ensure a safe journey, tourists are advised to stay updated on road conditions and take necessary precautions when venturing into snow-affected areas.

The local community has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the rescue team for their bravery and commitment. The rescued tourists, deeply moved by the swift response and hospitality, praised the efforts of the Lachung Dzomsa Hotel Association and the Lachung Police for turning a potentially dire situation into a story of care and humanity.