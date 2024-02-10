Milk Tanker Rammed In Mela at Ranipul Leaves 3 Dead, 3 Critical , 20 Injured

Pakyong, 10 February : Sikkim Milk Union sticker bearing Milk Tanker rammed into an ongoing fair at Ranipul, approximately 11 km from the capital Gangtok, between 7 PM and 8 PM on a Saturday evening, has resulted in 20 injured , 3 deaths and 3 critical stage. The collision also caused significant damage to property, including parked vehicles and shops.

Among the 3 dead, 1 is a woman in her mid 20s while the others are men in their mid-30s. The identities of the woman and a man are yet to be known. The other man was an off-duty police officer.

Names of the deceased of Ranipool Mishap are as follows, Doma Sherpa from Jaigoan WB ,Rikzing Dorjee Bhutia (32) from Chujachen Pakyong and Pempa Tseten Bhutia (20) from Sang.

Eyewitnesses described the accident as violent, and immediate efforts were made by bystanders to rescue the injured individuals from the scene. Fortunately, the swift response from both locals and authorities, including the police and ambulances, helped in providing assistance to the victims promptly. As it was Saturday evening, many people, including children, were enjoying the fair.

The emergence of CCTV footage capturing the moment of the accident at 7:12 PM sheds light on the severity of the incident, showcasing the tanker speeding into the fairgrounds. This evidence will likely aid authorities in their investigation into the cause of the accident and in holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Ranipul Milk Tanker Accident : Sikkim Milk Union Press Release

Sikkim Milk Union has released the press note mentioning that said tanker no longer belongs to them since it had already been auction to private party named Rajesh Kumar Tamang of Ranipul. Said tanker was auctioned in the year 2022, the SMU further mentioned that said tanker with Sikkim Milk Union label have come to their notice now only.

DIG Range (Gangtok) Mr. Tashi Wangyal Bhutia, speaking with the media, informed that the driver and handy-boy are currently in police custody. He stated that a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted after medical tests of duo.



Speaking with Saurav Sharma, the Lumsay plant manager of Sikkim Milk Union, he reiterated that the tanker in question was already auctioned to a private party. Questions have arisen regarding the tanker’s use of the Milk Union sticker and label, with Sharma stating that it is the responsibility of the buyer not to misuse them after purchase. However, he mentioned that a departmental meeting will be convened tomorrow to discuss the matter further.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has expressed grief on incident, CM writes in his Facebook wall

I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred in Ranipool. Our officials from the government and the District administration have been tirelessly dedicated to rescue operations, and those affected are currently receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital.

I have ensured prompt assistance for those affected, with all treatment expenses at Manipal or referred cases covered by the state government. We are committed to providing every possible support during this difficult time.

My thoughts are with the injured and their families, and I sincerely pray for their swift recovery. I also extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy, and I pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace.



Gangtok District Collector, IAS Tushar G. Nikhare, speaking with the media at CRH Tadong, announced that under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. Additionally, the State Government will cover the medical expenses of those injured individuals who require hospitalization.



Dr. Sandeep Kapshyap, a representative of CRH, briefed the media on the current situation regarding the COVID-19 patients. He stated that three patients have been discharged, five are still in critical condition, three have unfortunately passed away, and sixteen patients are currently under observation.

CRH Health Bulletin , 11 Pm on 10.02.2024

A road traffic accident happened today, i.e. 10th February, 2024 at about 7:30 pm near Mela Ground, Ranipool, Sikkim, when a speeding truck hit vehicles and people standing nearby causing grievous injuries to many individuals.

27 individuals were brought to Central Referral Hospital from 7:40 pm onwards. 02 individuals were brought in dead. 06 individuals were received in critical condition out of which 01 patient succumbed to his injuries despite of best efforts by Critical Care team of doctors including Orthopedic, Surgical Specialists, Anesthetists and Emergency Medicine Specialists.

05 individuals are critical and presently being treated in Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Orthopedic Ward under Surgical and Orthopedic Specialists. 16 individuals who sustained injuries are being treated and kept under observation in the hospital.

03 patients went home after receiving first aid in the hospital.

The Central Referral Hospital is committed to take full care of all the individuals admitted post Road Traffic Accident.

Dr. (Col) NS Chhabra

Addi Med Superintendent & Head Administration Central Referral Hospital

11.02.2024

APS To CM Interacts With Accident Victims Guardians in CRH

Under the Direction of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, Shri Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha Additional Political Secretary to CM paid a visited CRH hospital to take stock of unfortunate accident that took place yesterday evening on 10th February 2023 at Ranipool.

During the visit, the hospital management staff informed APS to HCM that 26 patients was brought to hospital out of which one expired, three left for home and remaining 20 patients are still admitted in the hospital.

He visited,

6th floor-3 admitted, Surgeon Intensive Critical Unit.

7th floor- 14 patients admitted.

5th floor- 2 patients admitted.

4th floor- 1 patient admitted, NSICU.

Following are the names of injured patients brought in to the Manipal hospital;

1. Anurag Sharma, 11 yrs

2. Hem Psd Gurung

3. Pempa Doma Bhutia, 31 yrs

4. Uttam Chaudhary

5. Samthen Dorjee

6. Navin Darjee, 37 yrs

7. Tashi Wangchuk Bhutia, 32 yrs

8. Saran Rai Akash

9. Budh Binay Rai, 17 yrs

10. Dhan Maya Subba, 38 yrs

11. Smriti Thapa

12. Raj Darjee Sovit Rai, 20 yrs

13. Aisahari Khatri Chettri, 28 yrs

14. Umesh Thakur

15. Aman Lepcha

16. Bitu Tamang,

17. Bijay Thapa

18. Tej Bdr Chettri

19. Trisha Chettri

20. Kavita Chettri

21. Nirmal Gurung

It may here mentioned Chief minister has announced Rs 5 lakh from CMRF for the deceased,and all expenses of the injured will be beared by State government. Further CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay will be visiting the injured patients admitted at Manipal hospital shortly.