WhatsApp Update : Now Block Unknown Spam and Senders Right From Lock Screen

Pakyong, 10 February : Are you dealing with pesky spam messages can be a real headache, right? Well, WhatsApp has stepped up to the plate with a nifty new solution: blocking unknown senders and spam right from your lock screen.

With over 2 billion active users across Meta-owned platforms, spam can quickly become overwhelming. But fear not, because this new feature simplifies the process by allowing us to block unknown senders directly from the lock screen or notification bar.

Say goodbye to the hassle of opening chats and navigating through menus – this feature saves us precious time.

WhatsApp’s Latest Block Feature

This latest addition to WhatsApp’s arsenal empowers users to block all sorts of spam and unknown messages, from pesky lottery notifications to unsolicited ads. It covers messages from strangers or unwanted contacts who may be using new numbers to reach you. By enabling users to block messages straight from the lock screen or notification bar, this feature streamlines the process of dealing with unwanted messages.

To make the most of this new feature, here’s what you need to do:

– Make sure your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version.

– Ensure that notifications are enabled to appear on your lock screen (if they’re not already).

When you receive a message notification on your lock screen, simply tap the “block” option next to the reply button.

Users also have the option to report the sender of the unwanted message, adding an extra layer of control.

By proactively addressing potential threats and empowering users to take charge of their messaging experience, this new feature enhances user safety and contributes to a more secure and enjoyable WhatsApp platform.