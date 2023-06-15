A Major Scientific Breakthrough : No Egg, No Sperm ‘Synthetic Human Embryos’ Ready With Stem Cells In Lab

Reportedly University of Cambridge and CIT lab has created ‘synthetic human embryos’ with stem cells, a ‘groundbreaking advance that sidesteps the need for eggs or sperm’.

In a remarkable achievement that bypasses the need for eggs or sperm, a team of scientists from the California Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge has successfully created synthetic human embryos using stem cells.

These artificially generated embryos bear resemblance to the early stages of human development and provide valuable insights into the impact of genetic abnormalities and the underlying biochemical causes of recurrent miscarriage, according to the researchers.

While these structures do not possess a beating heart or a developing brain, they do consist of cells that would typically give rise to the placenta, yolk sac, and the embryo itself

