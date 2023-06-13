Woman Declared ‘Dead’ Emerges Alive from Coffin in Ecuador

In a surprising turn of events, a 76-year-old woman in Ecuador, Bella Montoya, who had been pronounced dead by doctors, was discovered to be alive when her son heard sounds emanating from her coffin.

Last week, Montoya was declared dead after a suspected stroke had taken a toll on her health. However, during the wake, approximately five hours before her scheduled burial, relatives preparing to change her attire stumbled upon her gasping for breath.

Following this astonishing revelation, Montoya was promptly rushed back to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. In response to the incident, Ecuador’s health ministry has taken immediate action by establishing a committee to conduct a thorough investigation.

The ministry released a statement explaining that Montoya had experienced cardiorespiratory arrest, a condition characterized by the cessation of breathing and heart function, and all attempts at resuscitation had proven ineffective. Consequently, the attending doctor confirmed her demise.

Gilber Rodolfo Balberán Montoya, her son, shared with local media that his mother had been admitted to the hospital at around 09:00 and was informed of her passing at noon. Thus, she was placed in a coffin and remained there for several hours until family members noticed her struggling to breathe.

A video circulated on social media, capturing the moment when Montoya lay in an open casket, visibly laboring to breathe, while concerned individuals gathered around her. Paramedics soon arrived at the scene, observing Montoya before transferring her onto a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance.

Presently, Montoya is receiving intensive care at the same hospital where she was initially declared deceased. Mr. Balberán expressed his sentiments, stating, “Little by little, I am coming to terms with what has transpired. At this moment, my sole focus is on praying for my mother’s recovery. I long for her to be alive and by my side.”

The circumstances surrounding this incident have sparked widespread intrigue and raised questions about the medical procedures and evaluations conducted prior to pronouncing an individual dead. The investigation initiated by Ecuador’s health ministry aims to shed light on the matter and provide clarity regarding the sequence of events that led to this astonishing occurrence.