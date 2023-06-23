Race Against Time: Debris Field Discovered in Search for Missing Submersible near Titanic – 10 Significant Updates

US Coast Guard has made a potential breakthrough in the urgent search for a missing submersible carrying five individuals near the Titanic wreckage. A significant development has occurred with the discovery of a debris field, intensifying the around-the-clock operation.

Although there is limited information available at present, authorities hold hope that the debris is associated with the Titan, the submersible that embarked on an expedition to explore the remnants of the renowned ocean liner. The search has now reached a critical stage, prompting heightened efforts through the deployment of undersea robots and advanced equipment. However, challenges persist in terms of pinpointing the submersible's whereabouts and executing a safe rescue mission before oxygen supplies are depleted.

According to the Coast Guard’s confirmation on Thursday, the debris discovered approximately 1,600 feet from the front of the Titanic has been identified as belonging to the missing Titan submersible. This finding suggests that the submersible likely experienced a catastrophic implosion while descending towards the Titanic on Sunday.

Submersibles are specifically designed to withstand immense underwater pressures, such as those encountered at depths of 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface. At such depths, the pressure is approximately 400 times greater than at sea level. However, if there is any damage or flaw in the vehicle’s hull, it can lead to a leak, which in turn triggers an immediate implosion due to the extreme pressures present, as reported by HITC.

Stefan Williams, a professor of marine robotics at the University of Sydney, defined to The Guardian that if the pressure vessel of the submersible failed catastrophically, it would resemble a small explosion. In such a scenario, there is a possibility that all safety mechanisms could be destroyed in the process.

Rescue operations have been underway since the submersible lost contact with the surface on Sunday. There were concerns that the five passengers aboard could be trapped alive inside the compact 21-foot-long vessel. However, with the discovery of debris and the likelihood of an implosion, it is presumed that the passengers did not endure prolonged suffering. Guillermo Söhnlein, one of the founders of OceanGate, stated to BBC that if an implosion occurred, it would have happened four days ago.

“Complete destruction would occur in 1/20th of a second, too fast to be cognitively recognized by the men within the submarine.”

Furthermore, according to the Journal of Physics: Conference Series, the implosion would have been nearly instantaneous, lasting only milliseconds. A similar incident took place in 1961 with the USS Thresher, a submarine that is believed to have experienced an implosion.

