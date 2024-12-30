Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s Action Against Unauthorized Shops

Siliguri Municipal Corporation has taken decisive action. All unauthorized meat shops and unlicensed vegetable stalls on Champasari Nehru Nivedita Road have been demolished.

For a long time, some traders had been operating shops by encroaching on government land. To ensure that public movement was not hindered amidst the city’s growing infrastructure, the administration had repeatedly warned these traders.

Not only warnings, but official notices were also issued, asking them to vacate the area immediately and relocate their businesses elsewhere. However, the traders ignored the administration’s directives and continued operating illegally.

Due to their defiance, the municipal corporation was compelled to take action. Early this morning, in the presence of municipal officials and administrative authorities, all these unauthorized shops were demolished using bulldozers.

Similar actions have been taken previously in various wards of Siliguri to remove illegally operating shops. This time too, the administration has continued its crackdown.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier instructed the administration not to tolerate any illegal encroachments or occupation of government land. Following these directives, the administration has been actively carrying out such operations.

The purpose of this step is to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and prioritize public safety.

