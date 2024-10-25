Gangtok Traffic Management : Odd/Even Introduction

Gangtok, October 25 : In an effort to improve traffic management and reduce non-essential vehicular movement within the municipal area, the Government of Sikkim has introduced an “Odd-Even” vehicle system.

This regulation applies to both private and government vehicles and is enforced under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The system is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow on Gangtok’s National Highway.

The restrictions are as follows:

1. Timings of the Odd-Even System:

Restricted hours: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

Exemption period: From 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM, to allow for essential activities.

2. Odd-Even Rules:

Vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are allowed to operate on odd dates.

Vehicles with registration numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8 ) are allowed to operate on even dates.

These restrictions are applicable only on the National Highway from Mayfair Fatak to GICI, Zero Point during the specified hours.

3. Exemptions:

Roads within the Gangtok Municipal Area, including Indira Bye-Pass and Northern Bye-Pass roads, are exempt from these restrictions.

The restrictions will also not be enforced on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays, and Government holidays.

The odd-even system aims to reduce traffic congestion while providing an exemption window during the middle of the day for people to attend to essential tasks. The government has urged citizens to cooperate with these new regulations for better public convenience and traffic management.

Exemptions

The government has announced exemptions for specific categories of vehicles from recent movement restrictions. These exemptions are aimed at ensuring essential services remain operational and that emergency and critical activities are not hindered. The details are as follows:

Ambulance: All emergency ambulance services are exempted without any additional documentation needed.

Police Personnel: Vehicles carrying police personnel on official duty are exempt, provided they display a valid ID card upon request.

Fire Tenders: Vehicles for fire services are exempt, but a fire personnel in uniform and a valid ID card must be presented.

Essential Services: Vehicles involved in maintaining critical services such as power, water, sewerage, telecom, and medical services will receive red exemption stickers from the Home Department, Protocol Section. These stickers must be displayed prominently on the windshield.

Government Vehicles: Government vehicles attached to officers of the rank of Additional Secretary or above will also receive red exemption stickers from the Home Department, Protocol Section, for display on their windshield.

Tourist Vehicles: Selfdriven private vehicles of tourists registered outside the state are exempt, provided they have valid residential proof from outside the state.

Media Personnel: Media personnel accredited by the IPR Department can continue operations by presenting their valid ID card.

State registered Two-wheelers and Taxis: All two wheelers and taxis registered in the state are exempt from restrictions.

Marriage Processions: Immediate family members attending a marriage can have up to four private vehicles exempt, but they must obtain special passes from the ASP, Traffic, through the provided contact numbers.

Funeral Processions: Funeral processions can use up to ten private vehicles, but special passes must be obtained from the ASP, Traffic, through the designated contact numbers.

These exemptions are designed to facilitate the smooth functioning of essential and emergency services while minimizing disruptions to critical personal events.