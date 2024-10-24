 Siliguri Police Pink Patrol Van Officer’s Alleged Misconduct Sparks Outrage

Siliguri, October 24: The Siliguri Police Commissionerate recently introduced Pink Patrol Vans to enhance women’s safety in the city, operating 24×7. Two of these vans were flagged off by Siliguri Police Commissioner C. Sudhakar, aiming to provide better security for women across the city.

However, a shocking video has surfaced on social media, causing widespread frustration among the public due to the alleged misconduct of a female officer in charge of one of the Pink Patrol Vans.

The undated video accuses the officer, reportedly in an inebriated state, of improper behavior toward a woman. This alleged incident has sparked outrage, with many calling it unacceptable and highly unprofessional for an officer tasked with ensuring public safety, especially for women.

The video has fueled concerns about the effectiveness of such patrols, with the public expressing fears that if officers themselves engage in such behavior, it undermines the very purpose of these initiatives. Citizens are now demanding a thorough investigation into the matter, seeking clarity and accountability regarding the officer’s actions in the undated video.

Objective Of Siliguri Police Pink Patrol Van Introduced By Siliguri Metropolitan Police

In a significant move to bolster women’s safety, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police launched pink mobile patrol vans. Flagged off by Police Commissioner C. Sudhakar, these vans are set to provide enhanced security for women across the city.

Two pink patrol vans, strategically stationed in the east and west zones of Siliguri, will operate 24×7, offering immediate assistance to women in need. Each van is staffed by a dedicated team consisting of one woman police officer and five women constables, creating an approachable and trustworthy support system for women.

To further improve accessibility, the vans feature prominently displayed help desk numbers, making it easier for women to directly seek help when required. At the launch event, Commissioner C. Sudhakar emphasized the initiative’s role in curbing crimes against women and ensuring prompt response in emergencies. “These vans will not only deter criminal activities but also provide women with a secure platform to reach out for immediate assistance,” he stated.

The introduction of the pink patrol vans is seen as a proactive step toward fostering a safer environment for women in Siliguri.