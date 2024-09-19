Sikkim CM extends support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ system

Gangtok, 19 September : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his strong support on Thursday for the Union Cabinet’s approval of the ‘one nation, one election‘ proposal. In a Facebook post, Tamang stated, “We fully endorse the ‘one nation, one election’ initiative, which envisions holding simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within 100 days.”

Tamang also voiced his agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the proposal a significant step towards strengthening democracy. “I wholeheartedly support the perspective of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, describing this move as crucial for making our democracy more dynamic and inclusive,” he said.

The Union Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday came following the recommendations of a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel proposed holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed by synchronized local body polls within the stipulated 100-day period.

As the head of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which is part of the NDA alliance, Tamang highlighted the potential benefits of simultaneous elections, including improved economic efficiency and a more streamlined electoral process. “This initiative will simplify voting procedures, enhance voter participation, promote faster economic growth, and contribute to the nation’s economic stability,” he added.

Notably, Sikkim traditionally holds simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.