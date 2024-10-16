Justice with Open Eyes: Lady Justice Now Holds Indian Constitution

New Delhi, October 16 : In a historic move to shed colonial-era symbols, the statue of Lady Justice at the Supreme Court’s judges’ library has been reimagined. The iconic figure, traditionally depicted with a sword and blindfold, now holds a copy of the Indian Constitution, with her eyes unveiled.

This transformation, overseen during the tenure of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, signals a shift in the symbolism of justice. The updated statue reflects that justice in India is not blind, but observant and dedicated to ensuring fairness and equality, beyond the focus on mere punishment.

Traditionally, Lady Justice’s blindfold has represented impartiality, suggesting that justice should not be influenced by wealth, status, or power. The sword symbolized authority and the ability to punish. The new depiction, however, strips away these colonial elements and instead emphasizes the Indian Constitution as the bedrock of justice, highlighting equal treatment for all citizens as enshrined in the document.

In this reimagined statue, the Constitution replaces the sword, portraying justice as a force guided by the law rather than punishment. Lady Justice’s scales, still held in her right hand, remain unchanged, continuing to represent the need to weigh evidence and arguments before reaching a fair verdict.

This change aligns with broader efforts to move away from colonial traditions, such as the recent introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to replace colonial penal codes. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu recently unveiled the new flag and insignia of the Supreme Court in celebration of its 75th anniversary, further marking India’s shift towards a more indigenous legal identity.