Another Heartwarming Moment Of CM and Ailing Kid

In yet another heartwarming incident during his visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) took time out of his busy schedule to meet with a young child receiving medical treatment. It is worth noting that CM Golay consistently prioritizes spending time with patients and their caregivers at AIIMS and other healthcare institutions in New Delhi.

Today, the Chief Minister had an interaction with a child who is currently undergoing limb treatment in New Delhi. The child even recited a Nepali poetry verse for CM Golay, adding a touch of beauty to the encounter. CM asks child what he wants, child replies he wants to be fit and fit.



After the video was posted in the social media , it has garnered tremendous respect for the CM for his gratitude towards ailing kid and family member.

The video capturing the CM’s heartfelt interaction with an ailing child and their family member has quickly gained widespread admiration after being shared on social media. People have been expressing their immense respect for the Chief Minister’s gratitude and compassion in this touching encounter.

A group of 51 patients and their attendants from Sikkim, who are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in New Delhi, had the privilege of interacting with Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang. These patients and attendants are currently staying at DKK Bhawan in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang personally addressed the individual needs of the patients and inquired about their health conditions. He expressed his sincere well wishes for their swift recovery, offering them words of encouragement and support during this challenging period.

To further demonstrate his solidarity, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to the patients and attendants for a special lunch at the Old Sikkim House, where they were served authentic Sikkimese cuisine, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Presently, the Chief Minister is on a four-day visit to Delhi, during which he attended the NITI Aayog meeting and participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

