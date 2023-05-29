Two-Day Long National Pickleball Tournament Concludes At Pakyong District With Good Vibe and Note

The National Pickleball Tournament, organized by the Pickleball Association of Sikkim, took place in the Pakyong District of Sikkim on the 27th and 28th of May. The event was participated by 14 national as well as one international team from Nepal concluded with good note. According to tournament organiser there were 500 games played where participants aged from 8 years old to 70+ gave their tremendous performance.



The event marked a significant moment in history, as a small state hosted a national tournament in the humble district of Sikkim. With the able guidance of Mr. Tashi Chopel Bhutia, the District Collector of Pakyong, who also served as the Chief Patron of this remarkable event, the program was a resounding success. Final day event was also attended by Pakyong District Zilla Panchayat Smt Laden Lhamu Bhutia. To get a comprehensive overview of the final day’s proceedings, you can watch the complete report in the attached video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

