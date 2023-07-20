Mother of rape-murder victim has accused police of not responding

The mother of a deceased minor, who was a victim of rape and murder in Pangthang near Gangtok four months ago, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the police handling of the case. In an emotional interview with the media today, the grieving mother revealed that her 11-year-old daughter fell victim to a rapist and murderer four months ago, but the chargesheet for the case has not yet been submitted to the court.

The mother alleges that when she approached the Sadar Police station to inquire about the matter, she was repeatedly told that there was no one available in the office. She further claims that the court informed her that the chargesheet is not yet being filed until the investigating Sadar Police provides it, even though the chargesheet should have been submitted within 90 days of the crime’s occurrence.

In response to the mother’s allegations, Gangtok District Superintendent of Police (SP) IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha clarified that the preparation of the chargesheet requires intensive information and thorough investigation from every aspect of the associated case, including gathering evidence and witness testimonies. The SP explained that due to the complexity of the case and the involvement of over 40 witnesses, the chargesheet preparation is taking time. However, he refuted the mother’s claim that the chargesheet has not been submitted to the court.

The case revolves around the discovery of the deteriorated corpse of the 11-year-old minor girl, who was found in the jungle at Pangthang on April 14. The student had gone missing on April 10 after school. Following the incident, the police arrested one individual, identified as Pritam Sharma, a driver from Samastipur, Bihar, on April 18 at Ranipul.

The chargesheet, being a crucial document related to a murder case, necessitates a thorough investigation before it can be filed in court. Despite the mother’s frustration with the delays, the SP assures that the investigation is ongoing and that justice will be pursued for the young victim. SP has assured the media that every possible effort will be made to ensure justice for the grieving family of the deceased. No aspect of the case will be overlooked or neglected in their pursuit of bringing the culprits to justice.