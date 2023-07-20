One Arrested In Manipur Naked Parade and Molestation Of Two Tribal Women Case

On Thursday, the Manipur Police made a significant breakthrough in the case involving the appalling incident that occurred on May 4, where two tribal women were subjected to naked parading and molestation by a violent mob in a village located in Senapati district. Following the emergence of the video depicting the disturbing act, several police teams were swiftly assembled to investigate the matter.

A key suspect, believed to be the mastermind behind the deplorable act, was successfully apprehended in Thoubal district, as per officials’ reports. The accused was notably seen in the 26-second video clip, which served as crucial evidence in the investigation.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the police had issued a statement informing the public about the registration of a case involving charges of abduction, gang rape, and murder. The case was filed at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants. The authorities vowed to spare no effort in bringing the culprits to justice as swiftly as possible.

The situation in Manipur has been tense since May 3, with ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei community, predominantly residing in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, who inhabit the hills. Tragically, the violence has resulted in the loss of over 160 lives so far.

As authorities work diligently to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act against the two tribal women, it remains crucial for the community and law enforcement to come together to prevent further escalation of violence and promote lasting peace in the region.

PM Slams Brutality On Manipur Women : Accused Won’t Be Spared and Will Be Punished

In Manipur, a distressing incident came to light as a video emerged on social media depicting the horrifying ordeal of two women from the Kuki-Zomi community. The footage, reportedly two months old, showed the victims being paraded naked by a violent mob, which was led by men.

Subsequent investigations confirmed the harrowing details of the incident, revealing that the women were not only stripped and paraded, but also subjected to the brutality of gang-rape by the perpetrators. This shocking act of violence occurred on May 4, according to a statement from a police official.

statement by PM of India on #Manipur_Violence is late but we hope to restore peace as soon as possible and the culprits of the naked parade of the women in Manipur must be hanged to death to take the modesty of women in their filthy hands. @manipur_police take more action. pic.twitter.com/JVhPTZtdcS — Poetry Love (@kavyageet) July 20, 2023



The video’s circulation on social media has sparked outrage and concern, shedding light on the urgent need for addressing the safety and protection of vulnerable communities in the region. Such heinous acts must be condemned, and efforts should be made to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent similar atrocities from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, Centre has asked Twitter and other Social Media to refrain from circulation of viral video