CM Chaired Thematic Session On ‘Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres’ in Dehradun

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) chaired the thematic session on Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, Public Health Management Cadre on the closing day of 15th Central Council of Health & Family Welfare (CCHFW) Swasthya Chintan Shivir in Dehradun on Saturday.

The session was conducted in presence of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. During the two-day brainstorming conclave, participants from different States and Union Territories engaged in discussions about numerous health-related schemes and programs. Apart from sharing their concerns about healthcare, they also presented suggestions to address the nation’s healthcare challenges. The meeting was attended by Health Ministers from different states, including Minister of Tourism, Commerce & Industries, and IPR departments, Mr. BS Panth, Secretary to the CM Mr. SD Dhakal,

and Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Mr. Tshewang Gyachho morning from Sikkim.

IPR , 15 Jul 2023 | Dehradun

