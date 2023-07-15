Sikkim Urja Limited Aims To Train More Than 1600 Youths of Sikkim

Sikkim Urja Limited, on the occasion of the ‘World Youth Skills Day 2023 on 15th July 2023’ announces sponsorship training and upskilling of Sikkimese youth with the ‘Skill Development Department, Government of Sikkim’ as per various schemes & initiatives of ‘National Skill Development Corporation’ e.g. new age trades like Animation & Multimedia, Automotive Electrician, Tour Guide, Naturalist, Walk Tourist Facilitator, Social Media Associate, Sound Editor, Graphics Design, Airlines, Hospitality, Geriatric Caregiver, Digital Film Restoration Artist, Community Journalist & Photography, Vermi-compost Producer, Home-stay Host etc to name a few.

According to the company the project envisages to achieve a scale of 1600+ trained youths. It is anticipated that the training will not only build their capacity to contribute meaningfully while being employed in the private sector or the government sector, but enable them to become entrepreneurs on their own right for a transformative future.

This is a testimony to Sikkim Urja Limited’s commitment towards Sikkimese society under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Interested candidates may submit their application to – The Secretary, Skill Development Department, Government of Sikkim, Sokaythang, Tadong, Gangtok (Sikkim) 737102.

Online applications shall also be accepted from across all the Districts of Mangan, Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi, Gyalshing and Soreng at – [email protected].

