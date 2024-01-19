Ram Idol Installed at sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya prior to Pran Pratistha

Ayodhya, 19 Jan : The installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Temple marks a momentous occasion, with the consecration officially set for noon on January 22, 2024.

Leading up to the anticipated ceremony, a special puja took place in the sanctum sanctorum, preceding the idol’s placement inside the temple with the assistance of a crane on Wednesday night.

As part of the elaborate rituals gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla was joyously positioned in the ‘Garbha Griha’ of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, accompanied by uplifting chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

A video shared by Sharad Sharma, the media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, captured the festive atmosphere within the temple.

The statue of Ram Lalla, skillfully sculpted by Karnataka artist Arun Yogiraj, was chosen for installation at the Ram Temple. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced, “The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar.”

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, disclosed this information.

The Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol is slated for 12:30 PM on January 22 at the grand temple in Ayodhya, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Elaborate arrangements are underway for the ceremony.

The rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony commenced on Tuesday and are scheduled to continue for seven days. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to thousands of VIP guests for the auspicious occasion.

