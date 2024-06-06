CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) Expresses Gratitude to People of Sikkim

Gangtok, June 6 — The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and SKM Party President has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their overwhelming support during the 11th Legislative Assembly and the 18th Lok Sabha elections held on April 19, 2024. The results, announced on May 2 and May 4, revealed a landslide victory for the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, which secured 31 out of 32 constituencies in the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the public, CM Golay dedicated the victory to the esteemed mothers and daughters of Sikkim, acknowledging their immense affection and support. He emphasized that this triumph is a reflection of the trust and confidence the people have placed in the SKM party.

Reflecting on the past five years, CM Golay highlighted the significant challenges faced during his first term, including the global COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods caused by the cloudburst over Lonark Lake and the Teesta River on October 3-4, 2023. Despite these adversities, the government strived to ease the difficulties faced by the people of Sikkim.

Since 2009, the SKM party has pursued the slogan of continuous change in power and system, bolstered by the support and cooperation of dedicated revolutionary comrades. CM Golay assured that their sacrifices would never be forgotten and honored their selfless support.

During his first term, the government achieved numerous milestones without compromising the honor and respect of the Sikkimese people. CM Golay reaffirmed his commitment to addressing state and national issues, expressing confidence in realizing the vision of a golden and prosperous Sikkim.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the heightened sense of responsibility brought by the recent election results and pledged to fulfill this responsibility completely. He expressed gratitude to the revolutionary comrades, journalists, officers, and employees dedicated to the government’s plans and visions, and all those who directly or indirectly supported the SKM party.

CM Golay also extended his heartfelt thanks to the people whose blessings have had a significant impact, including those who voted despite being ill or elderly and students who prioritized their duty over studies.

Since 2009, he has extended heartfelt thanks to respected workers and all those who risked their lives for the party. He also thanked the party members who consistently supported the SKM party, sacrificing comfort and luxury.

In conclusion, CM Golay expressed his heartfelt gratitude and respectful greetings for the overwhelming support and trust shown by the people in the legislative and Lok Sabha elections. He pledged to provide more relief, support, and a favorable environment to ensure happiness, peace, prosperity, and progress for all.

Currently occupied with the swearing-in ceremonies at the center and state, CM Golay expressed regret for not being able to meet the people personally but promised to do so systematically after the ceremonies.

“May God grant everyone a happy life. May every moment of yours be auspicious,” he concluded.

With Regards

Prem Singh Tamang-Golay