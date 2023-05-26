Four men and one woman, were apprehended by Siliguri Police on prostitution business

Four individuals, including three men and one woman, were apprehended by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police of the Pradhan Nagar outpost for operating a prostitution business in a resort.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a resort located in Sukna Salbari, within the jurisdiction of Pradhan Nagar Police.

Reliable sources had informed the police about the ongoing prostitution activities at the said establishment, prompting the raid conducted by the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG). The individuals apprehended during the raid were identified as Raju Sarkar, Vineet Gautam, Abhishek Gautam, and Iqbal Ahmad Hashmi. Additionally, one woman was rescued during the operation. The arrested men were presented before the Siliguri court.

Report Uma Sha

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.