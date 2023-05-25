Komal Chamling Raise Question On Capital University and Other Private Universities In Sikkim

Komal Chamling has expressed concerns about the recent establishment of private universities, namely Capital University and Alpine University, in Sikkim. She questions how trusts that were registered only a few years ago are being granted permission to operate higher education institutions in the state.

Komal Chamling has recently posted a video on Facebook expressing her apprehension about the rapid growth of private universities in the state.



Chamling emphasizes that fraudulent universities have the potential to ruin the futures of innocent children in Sikkim. Therefore, she urges the government to implement a robust review policy before allowing such institutions to operate in the state.

