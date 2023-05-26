UPSC Result Mix-up: Two Candidates Claim 44th Rank Due to Identical Names and Roll Numbers

A curious case has emerged in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) results, involving two rank holders who share the same name and were assigned identical ranks (All-India 44th rank). The candidates in question hail from different regions – one from Bhagalpur in Bihar and the other from Rewari in Haryana. Adding to the complexity, both candidates had similar roll numbers mentioned on their admit cards.

The candidate named Tushar from Bhagalpur, Bihar has taken the matter to the Superintendent of Police’s office and has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the issue. Asserting his rightful claim as the legitimate candidate, Tushar from Bihar stated that the admit card issued in the name of Tushar from Haryana was “fraudulent” and appeared to be tampered with. He pointed out several discrepancies, such as the absence of the UPSC watermark and the Aadhaar card number on the admit card of the Haryana candidate. Additionally, the mandatory QR code on the Haryana candidate’s admit card did not provide any valid information when scanned.

The situation is indeed puzzling, as it raises questions about the integrity of the examination process and the accuracy of the results. The UPSC authorities are expected to launch a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this mix-up and take appropriate corrective measures. Meanwhile, both candidates anxiously await a resolution to this predicament, hoping for a fair and just outcome that accurately reflects their individual performance in the UPSC examination.

The UPSC candidate from Bihar expressed further details, stating, “I had a conversation with the candidate named Tushar from Haryana over the phone, urging him to provide the necessary documents that are required to be submitted to the Union Public Service Commission during the Civil Service Examination. However, Tushar from Haryana declined my request to show those essential papers.” Faced with this refusal, Tushar from Bihar proceeded to the Superintendent of Police’s office in Bhagalpur and filed a complaint of “cheating” against his Haryana counterpart.

Meanwhile, Tushar from Haryana made the decision to leave his home and traveled to the Union Public Service Commission office in New Delhi, with the intention of resolving the matter directly. Since then, his phone has been switched off, causing concern among his relatives. Tushar, a resident of Sati Colony in Rewari, pursued his education up to Class 12 in a government school and subsequently completed his B.Com degree from KLP College. It is worth mentioning that Tushar’s parents are no longer alive, adding to the emotional strain experienced by his family during this ordeal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.