CM Met UPSC Aspirants In New Delhi

Chief Minister met and interacted with a group of students who are currently pursuing the UPSC course here in New Delhi. The meeting took place at Old Sikkim House in New Delhi.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister showed a keen interest in their studies and took the time to enquire about their progress.

Expressing support towards their academic pursuits, Chief Minister encouraged the students to aim for excellence and strive for the best in their chosen field.



The students were undoubtedly motivated by the Chief Minister’s presence and words of encouragement, which will likely have a positive impact on their determination and drive to excel in the UPSC course.

