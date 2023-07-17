1.4 Lakh Kgs Drugs Worth Rs 2,381 Cr Destroyed Across Nation

On Monday, according to official reports, more than 140,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore were destroyed around the nation. The majority of these drugs, which came from Madhya Pradesh, were virtually destroyed on the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah watched the operations over video conferencing as they occurred in various cities while taking part in a conference in New Delhi on “Drug Smuggling and National Security.”

According to officials, the drugs burned included 6,590 kilos of drugs seized by the Hyderabad branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), 822 kilograms of drugs seized by the Indore branch, and 356 kilograms of drugs seized by the Jammu branch.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi; over 1,44,000 kilograms of drugs being destroyed in various parts of the country by NCB, in coordination with ANTFs of all states. pic.twitter.com/ml5Lltq46b — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

The destruction of drugs also engaged numerous law enforcement authorities from different states. Madhya Pradesh saw the most destruction, with 103,884 kilograms, followed by Assam with 1,486 kilograms, Chandigarh with 229 kilograms, Goa with 25 kilograms, Gujarat with 4,277 kilograms, Haryana with 2,458 kilograms, Jammu and Kashmir with 4,069 kilograms, Maharashtra with 159 kilograms, Tripura with 1,803 kilograms, and Uttar Pradesh with 4,049 kilograms.

A startling total of 1 million kilograms of drugs—worth a whopping Rs 12,000 crore—were destroyed in a single year thanks to the latest drug annihilation on Monday.

The joint efforts of regional NCB units and state anti-narcotics task forces between June 1, 2022, and July 15, 2023 led to the destruction of almost 876,554 kg (8.76 lakh kilograms) of seized drugs, with an estimated worth of Rs 9,580 crore. This accomplishment exceeded the original goal by more than 11 times.