Z Series Tourist Vehicle Rammed With Two GMC On-Duty Vehicles

A tragic incident took place in the capital city of Gangtok on Sunday night, between 10:15 PM and 10:30 PM, involving three vehicles. According to an eyewitness, a tourist vehicle from the Innova Z series was seen speeding and collided first with a GMC Utility vehicle, and then subsequently with a GMC garbage collection tipper truck near Panihouse, opposite Shiv Mandir.

The driver of the Innova vehicle fled the scene after the accident. Unfortunately, three workers from GMC who were on duty sustained injuries in the incident.

They were promptly taken to STNM Hospital for medical attention. GMC Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia and Gangtok Youth Convenor Shri. Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia visited the accident site immediately and also met with the injured workers at the hospital.