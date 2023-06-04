Rs 1717 Cr Under Construction Bridge Collapse In Bihar

A bridge that was still under construction in Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed on Sunday, June 4, as captured by camera footage. The visuals showed the bridge collapsing in two consecutive parts. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties thus far. The Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge, with a budget of Rs 1,717 crore, was being built in Khagaria, Bihar.

The collapse occurred around 6 pm on Sunday, prompting Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to initiate an investigation into the incident and demand the identification of those accountable for the collapse. The ‘Pul Nirman Nigam’ has been tasked with preparing a report on the matter.

According to reports, approximately 3 feet of the bridge collapsed into the river Ganga below. The bridge had already sustained damage from a previous storm in April.

The bridge’s middle section was being constructed over the river Ganges, connecting Khagaria, Aguwani, and Sultanganj. It is worth noting that a portion of the bridge had collapsed two years ago as well.

