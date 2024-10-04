Watch : Omg! more than 40 snakes in one place

Pakyong, 04 October : In a strange and unsettling incident from Rhenock village in Sikkim’s Pakyong District, villagers discovered more than 40 snakes tangled together in a bush.

The unusual sight at Pradhan Gaon, Middle Tarpin, left locals and netizens shocked, wondering how so many snakes could gather in one spot.

A viral 90-second video captured the scene, with villagers and children reacting in disbelief, likening the snakes’ movements to spaghetti as they slithered over one another.

One can hear shouting in video, “my god they are in bundle , watch out some more are sneaking over another!”.

Watch