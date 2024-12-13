Major Drug Haul in Sikkim: Two Arrested in Rangpo with Illegal Substances

In a significant anti-drug operation, police in Rangpo intercepted a truck near Majhitar on December 12, 2024, seizing narcotics and arresting two individuals.

Led by P.I. Sagar Subba, the team confiscated 50.83 grams of brown sugar and two bottles of cough syrup suspected to contain banned substances.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ashwin Dahal (25) from Kalimpong and Mahal Majhi (29) from Majhitar. Reports indicate that Dahal had handed over the contraband to Majhi at the time of the operation. The truck used for transporting the substances was also seized.

Supervised by P.I. Pradeep Chettri, SHO of Pakyong Police Station, and independent witnesses, the operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

A case has been filed under the NDPS Act and BNS 2023, and both suspects are now in police custody for further investigation.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities to strengthen the fight against the drug menace.

Share this: Facebook

X

