Sikkim’s High-Level Committee Holds Preliminary Meeting on Scheduled Tribe Inclusion

The inaugural meeting of Sikkim’s State High-Level Committee, tasked with securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for 12 excluded Sikkimese communities, concluded successfully under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister urged committee members and stakeholders to remain resolute in their efforts toward achieving this landmark goal. He expressed optimism about realizing this long-pending demand, describing it as a critical step toward inclusivity and justice for the excluded communities.

The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, featured the active participation of committee chairman B.V. Sharma, vice-chairman Mahendra P. Lama, other members, and representatives of the 12 communities seeking recognition. In his address, the Chief Minister conveyed gratitude to all participants for their commitment to the cause. He acknowledged the significant contributions of these communities to Sikkim’s identity and highlighted their exclusion from the ST list since 1979 as a glaring oversight.

Reaffirming his government’s unwavering resolve to secure their inclusion, the Chief Minister referenced the historic resolution passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in January 2021. He also noted the government’s proactive dialogue with national leaders, including the Honorable Prime Minister and Home Minister, as evidence of its dedicated pursuit of this goal.

Sharing encouraging updates from ongoing discussions, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the recognition of these communities as Scheduled Tribes is within reach. He announced that the committee’s primary responsibility is to prepare a comprehensive ethnographic report and actionable recommendations within three months, a crucial step toward achieving the desired outcome.

As Sikkim approaches its 50th year of statehood in 2025, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of addressing this decades-old demand to promote genuine inclusivity and equality. He reassured attendees of the government’s full support for the committee’s work and encouraged collaborative efforts to achieve this historic milestone.

The Chief Minister concluded by calling on all stakeholders to remain united and committed to advancing the welfare and rights of the Sikkimese people, underscoring the importance of persistence and coordination in achieving this shared vision.