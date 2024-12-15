Woman Found Dead, Husband Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Singtam

In a tragic incident in Tinek, Singtam, a 36-year-old woman, Amrita Kami, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on December 11. Her husband, Ratan Bahadur Kami, has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an investigation that revealed signs of foul play.

Amrita’s death came to light when her relative, Bikash Baraily, filed a report at Singtam Police Station. Baraily stated that he was informed about Amrita’s condition around 7:00 AM. Upon visiting her residence, he found her lifeless body on the bed, with noticeable bluish marks around her eyes. It was reported that she had fallen near the cowshed the previous day, raising initial questions about the circumstances of her death.

However, an inquest conducted at the scene and further investigation uncovered a disturbing history of physical and mental abuse in the couple’s relationship. An autopsy performed by Dr. Uma Adhikari at District Hospital Singtam on December 12 confirmed that Amrita had died from asphyxia caused by neck vessel occlusion, compounded by shock and hemorrhage resulting from blunt force trauma. The autopsy also identified 19 injuries on her body, further supporting the suspicion of foul play.

Based on these findings, Singtam Police registered a murder case against Ratan Bahadur Kami, aged 38. He was taken into custody and remains under investigation. Authorities have confirmed that the case is ongoing and are working to gather more evidence.

This shocking incident has raised concerns about domestic abuse and violence, prompting calls for justice and a thorough inquiry into the matter.