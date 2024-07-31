Mr Om Prakash Mathur sworn in as 18th Governor of Sikkim

Gangtok, July 31 (IPR): Mr Om Prakash Mathur assumed the office of the Governor of Sikkim today. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, Gangtok in the morning.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary placed the form of oath before the Governor-designate and read the President’s Warrant to appoint Mr Om Prakash Mathur as the Governor of Sikkim.

Chief Justice High Court of Sikkim Mr Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Governor in the presence of Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, Cabinet Ministers, and other dignitaries.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the new Governor signed the solemn oath/affirmation for the assumption of office at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok.

After the ceremony, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang introduced the Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, Judges of Sikkim High Court, Deputy Speaker, MLAs, and other dignitaries to the new Governor.

The Governor was then given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Sikkim Armed Police.

The event was also attended by Mayor, Deputy Mayor, DGP, former legislators, Chairpersons, and Heads of Departments. Officials from the Army and Central Government agencies were also present.

The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

Later, the Governor and Chief Minister participated in a plantation drive at the Raj Bhavan premises under the “Ek Ped Maa Ki Naam” (Plant for Mother), where they planted Rhododendron saplings.

Report from DIO Gangtok