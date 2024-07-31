Puja Khedkar’s UPSC Candidature Cancelled, Commission Permanently Debars Her

New Delhi, 31 July : In a stunning turn of events, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the candidature of Puja Khedkar, a controversy-struck candidate who was on the path to becoming a trainee IAS officer. The commission has not only cancelled her candidature for the current examination but has also debarred her permanently from all future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC.

The decision came after the UPSC found ample evidence to support the allegations against Khedkar, who had been accused of faking her identity to take the exam multiple times. In a government press release issued on Wednesday, the UPSC stated that Khedkar had violated the CSE-2022 rules, leading to the cancellation of her provisional candidature.

“The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules. Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all the future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC,” stated the release.

Khedkar’s troubles began in July when she was booked by the Delhi Police’s crime branch for alleged misuse of disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the civil services exam. The 2023-batch IAS officer, who was previously working as a probationary assistant collector at the Pune district collectorate, was recently transferred to Washim amidst allegations of misrepresentation under the physical disabilities category.

Moreover, during her tenure in Pune, Khedkar was accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities that she was not entitled to. Additionally, she allegedly improperly availed the OBC and non-creamy layer quota during the UPSC exam.

The cancellation of Khedkar’s candidature and her permanent debarment by the UPSC serves as a reminder that any attempts to deceive or manipulate the system will not be tolerated. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining the integrity and fairness of the selection process for high-ranking government positions.

Upon facing these accusations, Puja Khedkar’s probation was suspended, and she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.