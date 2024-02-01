MLA Aditya Golay Condemns Stone Pelting Incident, Advise Media Fact-Check Before Delivery

Pakyong, 01 February : Amidst the competitive landscape of social media, there is a tendency to hastily present partial news rather than the complete picture, all in a bid to outshine rivals. Aditya Golay, the MLA representing the Soreng-Chakung constituency, has strongly criticized a recent incident involving stone pelting within his jurisdiction. A peculiar video capturing the incident surfaced on social media, prompting MLA Golay to respond to inquiries from the media.

In addressing questions, MLA Golay pointed fingers at social media handles, suggesting that they should conduct thorough investigations before hastily publishing content to capture viewership, thus diluting the gravity of the matter. He advised social media platforms to exercise prudence during such incidents, urging them to gather comprehensive information from all perspectives before disseminating it to the mass media and the public. This approach ensures that facts are presented accurately to the wider audience.

Regrettably, this necessary fact-checking process was neglected by one of the social media platforms. As a result, the reporting of the incident took a divergent course, leading to a confusing amalgamation of information.