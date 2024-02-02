Sikkim Government Sets National Record in Education System

Pakyong, 2 February : Following a three-month winter break for government schools in Sikkim, the education department achieved a significant milestone on the opening day of the new academic session in 2024.

The department successfully distributed free school kits to all schools throughout Sikkim, spanning the six districts of Gangtok, Pakyong, Mangan, Soreng, Namchi, and Gyalshing.

These kits, comprising school uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, shoes, and school bags, were handed out to students on Thursday.

The Directorate of Textbooks, operating under the Department of Education, managed to provide and distribute essential materials to 714 out of 767 schools across the state for the upcoming academic year.

Sonam Lepcha, the director of the directorate, reported that on the first day of the new session, nearly all schools in the six districts furnished students with textbooks-notebooks, shoes, uniforms, bags, raincoats, and sweaters. The government allocated a budget of Rupees Sixteen Crore One Lakh Thirty Nine Thousand Four Hundred And Sixty Three