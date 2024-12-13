Tragic Incident: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Rangit River

In a somber turn of events, the body of a 26-year-old man, reported missing late Sunday night, was recovered from the Rangit River near Akkar Bridge in Jorethang early Monday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing someone jump into the river late at night, prompting immediate action. Jorethang Police, with the assistance of local residents and rescue teams, initiated a search operation that concluded with the recovery of the body around 7:00 AM.

Authorities conducted an inquest led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and the body was sent to the District Hospital in Namchi for a post-mortem examination. While preliminary findings suggest no foul play, investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

The man’s body has been handed over to his family for the final rites. Updates will be provided as further details emerge.

Advisory for Public Safety

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by rivers, particularly during nighttime when visibility is low. Here are a few precautions everyone should follow to ensure safety:

For Adults:

1. Avoid Risky Areas: Stay away from riverbanks, bridges, or other hazardous areas, especially at night.

2. Inform Someone: Always let someone know your whereabouts, particularly if you plan to travel late at night.

3. Mental Health Support: If you’re feeling overwhelmed or distressed, seek support from friends, family, or professional counselors.

For Children and Teenagers:

1. Stay Supervised: Never venture near rivers or water bodies without an adult.

2. Educate on Risks: Teach children about the dangers of fast-flowing rivers and the importance of staying safe.

3. Emergency Contacts: Ensure they know how to contact emergency services if needed.

Let this incident remind us to prioritize safety and remain vigilant in preventing such tragedies. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to local support networks for assistance.