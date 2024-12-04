Sikkim Tourism Department Issues Advisory for Mangan-Chungthang Route

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim has released an advisory regarding vehicle movement along the Mangan-Chungthang road. The directions, issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, aim to facilitate road restoration works being undertaken in the region by the Border Roads Organization (GREF).

Key points from the advisory are as follows:

1. Traffic Regulations:

– Vehicle movement from Mangan to Chungthang will be one-way, adhering to specific timing restrictions.

– Vehicles will be allowed to move upwards from Mangan to Chungthang via Toong-Naga, except between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, as the Toong-Naga stretch is under restoration.

– Downward movement from Chungthang to Mangan/Gangtok will be routed via Ship-Gyer, Sangkalan, and Phidang Bridge.

2. Pass Requirement for Tourists:

– Tourists traveling from Gangtok to Mangan District are required to obtain travel passes at least a day prior from the 3rd Mile Police Checkpost at Gangtok. This will ensure timely access to Toong-Naga before 11:00 AM.

– Those procuring passes from the SDM office in Mangan must do so a day before or by 9:30 AM on the day of travel.

3. Vehicle Recommendations :

– Tourists and commuters are advised to use 4×4 vehicles or SUVs equipped with high road clearance and all-terrain tires, especially along the Toong-Naga stretch.

These measures have been introduced to ensure the safety of travelers and smooth road restoration efforts. Travelers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and comply with the guidelines.

For further information, contact the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Sikkim.

