Central Government is Serious About the Impact of Climate Change in the Himalayan Region: Indra Hang Subba

To address the risks and challenges posed by climate change in the Himalayan region, including glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), Sikkim’s Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Indra Hang Subba has been persistently urging Parliament and the Central Government for comprehensive studies and concrete measures.

According to information from the MP’s office, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Dr. Subba has submitted his concerns and various questions to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. His inquiries include seeking information about studies and published reports on the impact of climate change in the Himalayas and details of funds allocated to prevent flood situations resulting from climate change in the Teesta basin.

Government’s Response

In response, the ministry stated that the Central Government, through various ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, has allocated funds to study the impacts of climate change in the Himalayan region. Additionally, as a significant component of the National Action Plan on Climate Change, the Department of Science and Technology has launched the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem, which aims to understand the impacts of climate change in the region.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, through the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, studies the effects of climate change on Himalayan glaciers and their contribution to water stability. The G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Environment and Forests, investigates various aspects of climate change’s impact on the Himalayan environment.

Reports and journal papers have been published detailing the impacts of climate change on biodiversity, glacier melting, livelihoods, vulnerability, and risk assessment in the Himalayan region. According to information provided by the Sikkim state government, INR 40 crore has been sanctioned for the state under the National Disaster Response Fund to address GLOFs.

MP Indra Hang Subba’s Response

Welcoming the ministry’s responses, MP Subba stated, “I appreciate the ministry’s answers, which demonstrate that the Central Government is making significant efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on the Himalayan region and its communities. As studies progress and more data is collected, I trust that the Central Government will continue to refine its policies and measures to address the challenges posed by climate change in the region, including in Sikkim.”

Dr. Subba emphasized the importance of continued dialogue among policymakers on climate change, focusing on protecting the Himalayas and ensuring ongoing adaptation in this sensitive region. He also highlighted that the Sikkim government, under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s leadership, established a commission in October this year to tackle glacial hazards in Sikkim. The 13-member Sikkim Commission on Glacier Hazards is tasked with assessing sensitive glacial lakes and recommending strategies to mitigate future glacier-related risks in the state.