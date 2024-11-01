Indian and Chinese Troops Exchange Sweets Amid Border Disengagement Progress

01 November , New Delhi : In a gesture symbolizing peace and friendship, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Diwali, signaling a fresh thaw in relations amid ongoing efforts to ease border tensions. The exchanges took place in key locations, including the eastern Ladakh region where recent troop disengagement at Demchok and Depsang Plains represents a notable step forward in resolving long-standing friction points.

An Army source confirmed that sweets were shared at all five primary Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points: Bum La and Wacha/Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chushul-Moldo and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh, and Nathu La in Sikkim, as well as in other locations like Kongk La, KK Pass, and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh.

The sweet exchanges, a longstanding tradition observed during key festivals, came just after both countries completed disengagement at two crucial standoff points. Patrolling in these areas, set to resume soon, will be coordinated under new agreements by ground commanders to maintain stability. This effort follows a broader agreement, finalized on October 21 in Delhi, which sets a foundation for returning to pre-2020 patrolling patterns.

This progress underscores a significant diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions that had soared following the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, marking the most serious military conflict between the two nations in recent history. The path to peace may still require further negotiations at the local commander level, but this Diwali exchange of sweets marks a hopeful step toward lasting stability along the Indo-China border.