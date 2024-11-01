Goods Truck Met Accident, Driver Killed On Spot In North Sikkim

01 November , Mangan : On the night of October 31, a tragic accident occurred on the Sangkalang-Chungthang road in North Sikkim.A goods truck, bearing registration number WB 19 J 8239, was descending from Chungthang when it met with an accident at Safo Bhir.The sole occupant, driver Biraj Rai from Majitar Rangpo, was found deceased at the scene.His body was recovered the following afternoon by local authorities and has been sent for an autopsy at the District Hospital in Mangan.

One needs to be aware regarding the perilous conditions of North Sikkim’s roads, which have been severely affected by recent landslides. Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides, causing significant damage to infrastructure and making roads treacherous for travel. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been actively working to restore connectivity, deploying heavy machinery and laborers to clear debris and repair damaged sections.

Travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution when navigating these routes. It is recommended to avoid transporting heavy loads that exceed permissible limits, as the compromised road conditions may not support such weight, increasing the risk of accidents. Staying informed about weather forecasts and road status updates is crucial for ensuring safety during travel in this region.