Dr. Indra Hang Subba wins lone Sikkim Lok Sabha seat with big margin

Gangtok, June 4 (IPR): Counting of votes for Sikkim’s lone Parliamentary constituency (Lok Sabha) completed today.

Dr. Indra Hang Subba of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party received a grand total of 1,64,396 votes from 31 constituencies of the state. Out of the total, 1,56,836 votes were recorded at polling stations while 7,560 were votes recorded on postal ballot papers. Dr. Subba will continue for another term as Member of Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Following his win, Dr. Indra Hang Subba was presented the Certificate of Election by DEO Mr Tushar G Nikhare.

The counting process today commenced at 8:00 am. The entire operation in the counting centres spread across six districts of Sikkim were overseen by DEOs, Returning Officers (ROs) and General Observers.

The counting process began with the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), followed by Postal Ballots and the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS). Subsequently, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) slips were counted, randomly selected as per the procedure.

Earlier in morning, the strong rooms were opened at around 6:30 am in the presence of respective DEOs, Counting Observers, Deputy DEOs, ROs, AROs along with Counting Agents from Political Parties and Independent candidates.

Following the conclusion of the counting process, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were securely sealed in the evening in the presence of DEOs, Counting Observers, election agents from various political parties, and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs). The sealed EVMs were stored in the designated strong rooms in respective districts. As per the ECI guidelines, the EVMs will remain sealed for a period of 45 days.

Later in the evening, Dr. Indra Hang Subba called on Chief Minister and SKM Party President Mr Prem Singh Tamang at the latter’s official residence in Mintokgang, Gangtok.

“His achievement as the lone MP representing Sikkim is commendable and reflects the trust and confidence the people of Sikkim have placed in him and the SKM party. I thank the people of Sikkim for casting their valuable votes in favor of Shri Indra Hang Subba. I am certain he will continue to represent our beloved state and work for the welfare of the people,” Mr Tamang commented.

For information, Sikkim recorded 79.90% voter turn-out this elections, excluding Postal Ballots, as it went to polls on April 19, in Phase 1 of Assembly Elections as well Lok Sabha Elections. Out of the total registered electors, 3,70,857 individuals exercised their voting right including 1,85,813 males an 1,85,042 females and 02 third gender voters.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party retained power in the state with a landslide victory, winning 31 of the 32 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat.

Report from IPRD HQ

Dr. Indra Hang Subba interacts with media after winning