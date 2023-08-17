Brown Sugar Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized By SOG and Siliguri Police Team

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing crusade against illicit drugs, marking a noteworthy accomplishment in its efforts. Through a joint operation involving the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Bhaktinagar police station, a considerable quantity of brown sugar, valued at Rs 10 crore, was successfully confiscated from a pickup van.

This operation led to the apprehension of three individuals suspected of being involved in the smuggling of brown sugar. The detained individuals have been identified as Rashid Sheikh, Durga Soren, and Pradeep Munda. Rashid Sheikh hails from Kaliachak in Malda, whereas Durga and Pradeep are residents of Kharibari.

Reports indicate that Rashid Sheikh, the driver of the pickup van, arrived in Siliguri today with the intention of delivering a consignment of brown sugar. Acting on credible intelligence, the SOG, in collaboration with the Bhaktinagar police station, intercepted and conducted a search of the pickup van near Mandal Petrol Pump along the Eastern Bypass.

However, the initial search yielded no results, as the van appeared to be empty. Following this, authorities proceeded to question the three individuals who aroused suspicion. As a result of the subsequent inquiry, three packets of brown sugar, with a combined weight of 4.812 kilograms, were discovered concealed beneath the driver’s seat. The estimated street value of the seized brown sugar is approximately Rs 10 crore.

According to sources within the police department, Rashid Sheikh undertook the journey from Malda to Siliguri with the purpose of delivering the illicit brown sugar, while Durga Soren and Pradeep Munda were the intended recipients of the contraband. All three individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The authorities are scheduled to present the trio of accused individuals before the Jalpaiguri court on Thursday, where legal proceedings will commence.