1200 Sikkimese Devotees On Way To Ayodhya Dham In Special Train From NJP

Siliguri, 8 February : With immense joy and excitement, over 1200 devotees hailing from every district of Sikkim embarked on a journey to Ayodhya (UP) from New Jalpaiguri Station in Siliguri today. These ardent followers of Lord Ram expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Railways for the exquisite arrangements made for their pilgrimage. They remarked that the train has been adorned so magnificently that their voyage promises to be truly magnificent and brimming with spirituality.

Flagship ‘Aastha Special Train’ is introduced by Indian Railway for the devotees from various parts across the nation from easing their journey to Ayodhya Dham after Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan took place last month.

“This special train has been specifically arranged for the devotees from Sikkim. It is scheduled to depart from NJP at approximately 3:35 PM and is expected to reach Ayodhya Dham around noon on Friday,” shared one devotee with The Voice Of Sikkim.

It’s worth recalling that on 22nd January, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratisthan ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.