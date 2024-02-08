Bagdogra Man Dies While Boarding Vande Bharat Train In NJP

Siliguri, 8 February : A tragic event unfolded at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station when a passenger lost his life while attempting to board the Vande Bharat Express train. The deceased, identified as Ujjwal Bhowmik from Khudiram Pally in Bagdogra, tragically met his demise in the accident.

As per reports, on Thursday afternoon, Ujjwal was endeavoring to board the train bound for Kolkata. However, he accidentally fell on the platform, resulting in fatal injuries.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) promptly responded, recovering the body and arranging for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the family and friends of the deceased also arrived at the scene upon learning of the tragic occurrence.

Deceased leaves behind a wife , a 5 months old daughter.