Watch : Severe Monsoon Causes Several Damages Across North India

Severe monsoon rain, accompanied by powerful winds, caused severe damage across northern India on Sunday. The region experienced widespread landslides and flash floods, resulting in the loss of 17 lives in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, five deaths were reported in the plains of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Disturbing reports and videos depicted the destruction caused by the heavy rain. Shops in Manali were swept away, and vehicles parked along the Beas river in Kullu were carried off by sudden floods. Himachal Pradesh, one of the hardest-hit states, declared a red alert for seven districts due to the extremely heavy rainfall.

Five individuals lost their lives when Himachal Pradesh was struck by heavy rainfall on Sunday. The downpour caused landslides and flash floods, resulting in the destruction of houses and disrupting normal life. As a precautionary measure, authorities have declared a two-day closure of schools and colleges.

Officials have reported that all the major rivers are overflowing. The local meteorological office issued a new red alert on July 9, warning of extremely heavy rains exceeding 204 mm in ten out of the 12 districts. However, the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti were exempted from the alert.

Within the past 36 hours, the state emergency operation center has recorded fourteen major landslides and thirteen flash floods. Additionally, over 700 roads have been closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Numerous incidents have been reported, such as shops being swept away in Manali, vehicles being washed away by flash floods at Nullah in Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba, as well as damage to agricultural land. Moreover, several roads have been shut down in the Shimla districts.

The major rivers in the region, namely Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab, are overflowing. Tourists and commuters have been advised to avoid travel during heavy rains and to stay away from river bodies as a safety precaution.

