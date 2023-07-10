Missing IRBn Jawan Found Dead

A young jawan , 29-year-old Passang Tshering Bhutia, belonging to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) under Sikkim Police , was stationed at the Piplay Training Centre of IRBn. He had gone missing since Saturday while reportedly heading towards his hometown, Upper Kyongsa, in the Gyalshing District after sanctioning a 3-day leave. He was riding his scooter, registered under the number SK-04-0708. The family lodged a missing report at the Gyalshing Police station when they couldn’t establish communication with Bhutia on Saturday.

On Monday morning, local residents discovered a lifeless body and a scooter submerged in the ‘Jhora’ Stream near St. Mary’s School. Upon receiving the information, the Gyalshing police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the deceased individual was none other than the missing soldier, Passang Tshering Sherpa. The body was retrieved and sent for a postmortem examination at the Gyalshing District Hospital before being handed over to the family. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.

