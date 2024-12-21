CM Golay Expresses Deep Reverence for Rolu Diwas, Emphasizes Unity and Gratitude

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) extended his heartfelt reverence and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rolu Diwas, describing the sacred shrine of Manokamana Siddhi Devi Rolu Mata as a place of profound spiritual significance. In his message, the CM highlighted the divine vibrations and blessings of the deity, which deeply resonate with his soul.

Despite his inability to be physically present at the celebrations due to his participation in the 72nd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Tripura, the Chief Minister assured the people of Sikkim that his spirit remains steadfastly at Rolu, joining them in prayer and celebration. He conveyed his fervent desire to unite with the people for collective worship and celebration, underscoring the importance of Rolu Diwas in Sikkim’s cultural and spiritual landscape.

“On this momentous day, we bow before Rolu Manokamana Siddhi Devi, seeking her divine blessings for the enduring success, prosperity, and wellbeing of every Sikkimese individual,” said CM Golay.

Rolu Diwas, he noted, is a day to honor the unparalleled courage, determination, and indomitable spirit of the people of Sikkim. Reflecting on the challenges faced by the Sikkimese, the Chief Minister lauded their resilience, unity, and sacrifices, which he credited as the foundation of the transformative movement against the tyranny of past regimes.

“The trials and tribulations we faced were immense, yet they were met with unparalleled resolve and unity by our people, whose steadfast devotion and sacrifices became the foundation of the transformative movement,” he stated.

CM Golay expressed his deepest gratitude and highest respect to the people of Sikkim, emphasizing their role in shaping the present and illuminating the future. He reiterated his commitment to justice, democracy, and the welfare of every citizen, acknowledging the perseverance and sacrifices that have been instrumental in creating a just and democratic society.

As Rolu Diwas marks a tribute to the collective spirit and cultural heritage of Sikkim, the Chief Minister’s message reinforced the significance of unity, gratitude, and the divine blessings that continue to guide the state toward a brighter future.

