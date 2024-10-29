News

Sikkim By-Poll 2024 : SDF Candidates Go Missing Ahead of By-Elections

News Desk
Sikkim By-Poll 2024 : SDF Candidates Go Missing Ahead of By-Elections
Sikkim By-Poll 2024 : SDF Candidates Go Missing Ahead of By-Elections
Sikkim By-Poll 2024 : SDF Candidates Go Missing Ahead of By-Elections

Gangtok, October 28 : The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) issued a press release today stating that their candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singithang, scheduled for November 13, are currently untraceable. According to the party, candidates Prem Bahadur Bhandari for 07-Soreng-Chakung and Daniel Rai for 11-Namchi-Singhithang constituency, who were present up until the scrutiny process, have since gone out of contact.

In response, SDF highlighted remarks made by SKM leader and Sikkim government minister NB Dahal during an interview with a regional news channel, in which Dahal suggested that the SDF candidates are with them. SDF claims this statement indicates that their missing candidates are under SKM’s influence. The SDF party has also raised this issue with the Election Commission of India, seeking their attention on the matter.

Related Posts

Sikkim CM Hospitalized Following Discomfort
Sikkim CM Hospitalized Following Discomfort

Siliguri, 25 November : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has been hospitalized in Siliguri due to discomfort. Following an episode of sudden discomfort after a visit with H.E.…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvCTwjMXKOs